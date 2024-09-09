Rain continues with no end in sight for Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Monday marked the seventh straight day of rain for Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Here is what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect:

There’s no true end in sight to the rain, though some days will have more rain than others.

The rain is caused by a stalled out front near and over the Jacksonville area.

The very humid/tropical air is leading to heavy rainfall rates.

The rain will happen at just about any time, day or night. It will generally favor the Interstate 95 corridor to the coast overnight Monday and in the morning and all areas in the afternoon and early evening.

Monday has the heaviest rain hugging the coast of Nassau and Duval counties, where rainfall has been as high as 1″ to 4″.

The rain has at least kept temperatures in check, with lows in the 70s and highs in the 80s, a little below average.

Moderate onshore winds resulting in rip currents at area beaches.

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

Here’s what you can expect from the tropics:

Francine has formed over the western Gulf of Mexico and is strengthening.

The storm is forecast to hit the central Louisiana coast as a hurricane early Wednesday evening.

No direct impact on Jacksonville, but some storm surge will extend as far east as the beaches of Alabama and western/central Florida Panhandle.

Other tropical waves are over the central and eastern Atlantic with potential to gradually develop.

Stay up to date by checking the latest edition of “Talking the Tropics with Mike.”

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️



