‘Redevelopment 25!’ celebration rescheduled to October 30 due to weather

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Historic Area Community Redevelopment Area (HACRA) has rescheduled its Redevelopment 25! celebration to Thursday, October 30, due to unpredictable weather.

The event will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on the rooftop of the Historic Downtown Parking Garage at 1 Cordova Street.

“We tried to reschedule from Thursday to Friday, but Mother Nature just wasn’t cooperating,” said Jaime D. Perkins, Community Services Director.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and enjoy an evening of music, fun, and educational activities with CRA staff.

The Palmetto Pickers will perform country, rock, and blues music starting at 5:30 p.m.Participants can enjoy free activities such as a spin-to-win prize wheel, photo booth bus, and pizza.

The Old Beach Bike Riders Association, Inc. will offer a no-cost bike valet service across the street at Francis Field.

Vehicle parking is available in the Historic Downtown Parking Garage, with rates of $5 for non-residents and $3 for St. Johns County residents.HACRA was established in 2000, covering 218.8 acres, focusing on creating a walkable downtown and reducing traffic.

The CRA website provides information about redevelopment plans and the CRA Fiscal Year 2024 Annual Report.

