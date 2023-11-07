Register now for the Jacksonville Light Boat Parade

Jacksonville, Fla. — The holidays are just around the corner, and now is your chance to participate in one of Jacksonville’s most beloved traditions.

Registration is now open for the Jacksonville Light Boat Parade.

The 39th annual event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 25 at 6 p.m.

Boat captains and crews are invited to deck the decks of their vessels and show off with a post-Thanksgiving cruise down the St. Johns River.

Motor-assisted vessels of all shapes and sizes are invited to participate.

Boaters who wish to compete for prizes from register by Nov. 19.

Judges will pick winners in the following categories:

Vessels 29′ and under

Vessels 30′ and over

Sailboat

Corporate Vessels

