Relentless rain adds misery to storm cleanup in NE Florida

Jacksonville, Fl — Northeast Florida saw hours upon hours of steady rain, frequent lightning, gusty winds, and isolated hail on Thursday.

“Rainfall amounts have been very impressive through Duval County averaging as much as 2 to 4 inches especially through the heart of Duval County.”, said Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh. We’re not done yet. Temperatures will push toward 90 degrees with sunshine before afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms develop.

“Producing some heavy downpours and gusty winds and what you see is what we get all the way through the weekend. That upper level trough of low pressure will not be far away. That keeps it very unstable.”, said Buresh.

All of the rain is complicating cleanup from our first round of storms on Wednesday night. A house in Mandarin was struck by lightning, which led to a fire. In Southside, Gene and Mandy Miller.

“I had heard a noise, went and looked out the window and it was like unbelievable I mean that’s...I wouldn’t expect anything like this to happen.”, Gene Miller said.

More scattered midday and afternoon showers and storms are likely today. Highs will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s this afternoon. Heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds, and some small hail are the primary threats this afternoon. A few lingering showers are possible for your Friday night plans. However, most spots will be drying out by then.

We will be tracking another round of a few showers and storms in the afternoon on Saturday as well. Father’s Day will start off dry and then bring a few afternoon storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees over the weekend.

