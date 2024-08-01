Remains of 2022 missing man recovered, identified in Flagler Estates

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The remains of Carlos Tavarez, a missing Flagler Estates man, have been recovered and identified after two years.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement on social media Thursday.

Tavarez was last seen near Faith Street and reported missing in 2022.

After multiple tips and dead ends, skeletal mains were found in the woods by a person in February 2024.

Over the course of a few months, teams uncovered more bones. They were sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and positively identified.

“He was just a good hearted guy and he loved his family, he loved being with us. I believe there’s several people out there in Flagler Estates that knows exactly what happened and I just pray that someone will come and say something, tell someone, and pray that we find the person that actually really done this to Carlos,” Tavarez’ mother Debbra Terrell said.

His cause of death is still unknown.

If you know anything, contact the authorities.

