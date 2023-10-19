Local

Rep. Rutherford calls for consensus candidate for House Speaker

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Rep. John Rutherford digs in against Jim Jordan WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 18: U.S. Rep. John Rutherford (R-FL) casts his vote as the House of Representatives holds its second round of voting for a new Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol on October 18, 2023 in Washington, DC. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) failed in his bid to become Speaker of the House on Tuesday after all Democrats and 20 members of his own party declined to vote for him. The House has been without an elected leader since Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was ousted from the speakership on October 4 in a move led by a small group of conservative members of his own party. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Jacksonville, Fl — Jacksonville Representative John Rutherford is digging in against Jim Jordan’s bid to be House Speaker. For a second time, Rutherford on Wednesday voted for Steve Scalise. Hours later he released the following statement.

“We’ve had two rounds of floor votes, and the vote against Rep. Jim Jordan has only gotten stronger. The hardball tactics haven’t worked. If we move to a third round, we already know the opposition is on track to grow. It’s time for Rep. Jordan to understand this race is over.

Rutherford is pushing to end the two-week chaos that was initiated by the ouster of Kevin McCarthy.

“Tonight, I suggest we either go to conference to show him in private or back to the floor to show him in public. Rep. Jordan is fiddling while the world is on fire. It’s time to get down to business and select a consensus candidate who can bring the Republican Conference together.”


