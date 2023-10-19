Rep. Rutherford calls for consensus candidate for House Speaker

Jacksonville, Fl — Jacksonville Representative John Rutherford is digging in against Jim Jordan’s bid to be House Speaker. For a second time, Rutherford on Wednesday voted for Steve Scalise. Hours later he released the following statement.

“We’ve had two rounds of floor votes, and the vote against Rep. Jim Jordan has only gotten stronger. The hardball tactics haven’t worked. If we move to a third round, we already know the opposition is on track to grow. It’s time for Rep. Jordan to understand this race is over.

Rutherford is pushing to end the two-week chaos that was initiated by the ouster of Kevin McCarthy.

“Tonight, I suggest we either go to conference to show him in private or back to the floor to show him in public. Rep. Jordan is fiddling while the world is on fire. It’s time to get down to business and select a consensus candidate who can bring the Republican Conference together.”



