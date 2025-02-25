Report: Jacksonville man arrested for 2024 deadly golf cart accident

Robert Darling was arrested for killing a man while driving under the influence in 2024, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

According to the arrest report, on Nov. 2, Darling was driving a golf cart on Talleyrand Avenue. James Higdon, the victim, and Higdon’s fiance were sitting in the back of the vehicle.

At some point, Higdon was “ejected” from the golf cart while Darling drove. Higdon suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

According to the report, a cooler and tumbler with “the smell of an alcoholic beverage” was found on the golf cart.

Darling was detained for suspicion of impairment. His blood was taken and sent off for testing.

Later that day, Higdon died from his injuries. The arrest report states the Medical Examiner’s Office determined Higdon’s cause of death to be “blunt force head injuries.”

Darling was arrested on Feb. 22. He is charged with DUI manslaughter.

