Report: Wanted Jacksonville man arrested for possessing CSAM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Marshall Mcallister, of Jacksonville, was arrested on 11 charges of child sexual abuse material possession, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The arrest report states Mcallister had an active warrant for his arrest.

In Jan. 2024, Google reported a tip about Mcallister to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

According to JSO, the tip alleged Mcallister had uploaded material believed to be CSAM between Oct. 22, 2023, and Dec. 18, 2023.

Police spent a year investigating Mcallister.

He was arrested on Feb. 18.

