0 Deadly shooting on Gate Parkway on Jacksonville's Southside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said a person was shot and killed on Gate Parkway on Jacksonville's Southside.

A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds at an apartment complex off Gate Parkway.

The man was taken to the hospital where he died, according to JSO.

JSO: Man, 25, shot multiple times. Later died. Police looking for shooter who was last seen running north away from here. Officers don’t know where he is so there IS a threat to community. They believe some vehicles were hit with gunfire. No known motive at this time. — Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) November 9, 2019

JSO said it is interviewing witnesses who say they saw a man in dark clothing run through the apartment complex after the shooting.

The Sheriff's Office said the shooting was in the parking lot between multiple cars.

The Sheriff's Office does not know the motive, who the victim is or who the suspect is at this time.

The Sheriff's Office is looking for video to see where the suspect went and the JSO helicopter is up and looking as well. The Sheriff's Office said officers will be out at the apartment complex for a few more hours.

The Sheriff's Office said there may be a potential threat to the community because the suspect did run and is still out there.

Officers are checking apartments to make sure there are no other possible victims that may have been hit by stray bullets, according to JSO.

Content Continues Below

MORE ON MISSING 5-YEAR-OLD TAYLOR WILLIAMS:

JSO said multiple shots were fired.

The Sheriff's Office said that daylight will most likely show possible apartments and cars with damage from the shooting.

The Sheriff's Office is looking for additional witnesses. If you heard or saw anything the Sheriff's Office is asking you to call JSO at 904-630-0500.

JSO update on deadly shooting:

There is a heavy police presence in the area:

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories

© 2019 Cox Media Group.