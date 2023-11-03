Resident gator at St. Augustine Alligator farm gets the all-clear from veterinarians

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Brooke the Alligator will be okay. That’s the good news St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park posted on their Facebook page.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Over the past several months, the reptile team at the Alligator Farm noticed that one of it’s resident gators was acting strangely in its habitat. A trip to the University of Florida Veterinary Hospital revealed that Brooke was suffering for an ear infection.

On Friday, the Alligator Farm announced that Brooke’s bloodwork and a recheck came back clean.

“He is back to his normal behavior, eating, basking, and not spinning anymore,” the Alligator Farm said.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.