Residents of Jacksonville: Survey for future plans for local park system

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jax Parks wants to hear from residents about thoughts on future plans for the Jacksonville Park system.

The survey results will be used in the final plan.

Here is the link where you can participate in the survey .

https://www.imaginejaxparks.com/participate

