Local

Residents of Jacksonville: Survey for future plans for local park system

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Mayor Curry Announces Free Summer Camps for Kids and Plans to Open Pools A group of happy children of boys and girls run in the Park on the grass on a Sunny summer day . The concept of ethnic friendship, peace, kindness, childhood.

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jax Parks wants to hear from residents about thoughts on future plans for the Jacksonville Park system.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The survey results will be used in the final plan.

Here is the link where you can participate in the survey.

https://www.imaginejaxparks.com/participate

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: PHOTOS: St. Johns County Fire Rescue responded to bicycle accident that needed Life Flight help

Read: Diana Green will be the next CEO of Children’s Literacy Initiative

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Most Read