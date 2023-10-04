Residents of St Johns County will be able to help choose a new County Administrator

St Johns County Administrator Hunter Conrad resigned abruptly at the end of June and Joy Andrews has been interim administrator since then. Now the county is announcing the recruitment timeline for the selection of its next County Administrator from the pool of qualified candidates who applied for the vacant position. St. Johns County will hold several public meetings along with a public engagement event during October to provide a transparent and open hiring process that seeks community input and involvement at each step. The Board of County Commissioners contracted with GovHR USA, a government recruitment and management consultant, to ensure a thorough, strategic national search was completed and a highly qualified pool of candidates was produced in a timely manner.

The public is encouraged to attend all County Administrator recruitment meetings. For those unable to attend, all of the County Administrator recruitment meetings will be streamed live on the County website. Recordings of the meetings will be available to watch online once the rendering process is complete. The recruitment timeline is as follows:

Friday, Oct. 6, 2023 – 9 a.m.

St. Johns County Auditorium, 500 San Sebastian View

GovHR consultants will present top-tier County Administrator candidates to the Selection Committee. Selection Committee members will select the candidates who will advance to Zoom interviews scheduled for Monday, Oct. 9, and Tuesday, Oct. 10. The second date is dependent on the number of candidates selected.

Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, and Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023 (if necessary) – 9 a.m.

St. Johns County Auditorium, 500 San Sebastian View

The Selection Committee will interview the top-tier candidates via Zoom. GovHR consultants will be available via Zoom to facilitate the interview process and respond to questions by either the Selection Committee or candidates.

Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 – 9 a.m.

St. Johns County Auditorium, 500 San Sebastian View

The Selection Committee will determine the four candidates who will be recommended for in-person interviews with the Board of County Commissioners scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 31. GovHR consultants will be available via Zoom to facilitate the selection process.

Monday, Oct. 30, 2023 – 4 to 6 p.m.

St. Johns County Administration Rotunda, 500 San Sebastian View

The public and St. Johns County department directors will be invited to meet the final candidates selected for in-person interviews at a “Meet the Next County Administrator” ice cream social event. GovHR consultants will be present to help facilitate.

Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023 – 9 a.m.

St. Johns County Auditorium, 500 San Sebastian View

The Board of County Commissioners will interview the final four candidates selected for the County Administrator position. GovHR consultants will be available in person to facilitate the interview process and respond to questions by either the Commissioners or candidates.

The County Administrator Selection Committee is comprised of the following individuals:

Henry Dean, St. Johns County District 5 Commissioner

Brandon Patty, St. John County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller

Lilian Hutchinson, St. Johns County Director of Human Resources

Jerry Wilson, Community/Business Representative

The Board of County Commissioners encourages residents to provide their feedback on the skills and attributes they would like to see in the next County Administrator. Feedback can be submitted by emailing executiverecruitment@sjcfl.us. Watch the County Administrator recruitment video on the St. Johns County YouTube channel.