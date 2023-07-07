In response to growing need, new affordable hosing to open near UNF

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Campus Ministry, in collaboration with many other local individuals, churches, and organizations, is opening safe and affordable student housing for local college students.

The new student housing space’s opening house and blessing ceremony is scheduled for August 5.

“For 50 years, Jacksonville Campus Ministry has been a beacon of hope for young adults, offering meaningful spiritual and religious opportunities for local college students. We’ve listened to our students and identified affordable housing as a significant need,” said the Reverend Sarah Locke, UNF Chaplain and Pastor for JCM.

“Just in the past two years, we have had many students experience housing insecurity, which ripples into every aspect of their lives. Last year over 300 students were on the waitlist for housing when the fall semester started at UNF. We can’t house 300 students, but we can make an impact for a few.”

Housing is currently available for six students. Through an open application and interview process, students from the campus ministry and from the broader campus community were chosen.

Students do not have to be of any particular faith background to qualify for student housing.

For more information about the open house or to learn more about Jacksonville Campus Ministry, click here.

