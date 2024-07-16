Resurfacing project on Arlington Expressway to create detours

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation wants drivers to know that a resurfacing project on Arlington Expressway will cause detours next week.

On July 22 and 23 from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m., resurfacing of the Arlington Expressway from Mathews Bridge to Southside Boulevard will cause a detour of the expressway’s South Service Road bridge over Red Bay Branch.

Detour to Red Bay Apartments:

Drivers will detour via southbound Arlington Road north, eastbound Atlantic Boulevard, northbound Century Street, and westbound onto South Service Road to access Red Bay Apartments.

Detour to Arlington Expressway:

Drivers will detour via eastbound South Service Road, southbound Southside Boulevard, westbound Atlantic Boulevard, northbound Arlington Road to access the Arlington Expressway. The Arlington Expressway will remain open to traffic in both directions.

