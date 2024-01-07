Retired Nassau County officer passed away on New Year's Day

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office sadly announced that Retired Lieutenant Eddie Nelson passed away on Monday, January 1, 2024.

Eddie honorably served both the Hilliard Police Department as well as the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, retiring from NCSO in 2006. Family proudly remember his number of career accomplishments throughout his 69 years. He first began as the Chief of Police in Hilliard, before going to work hauling cars for Dixie Transport. After many memorable years as a trucker, Eddie went full time with the Nassau County Sheriffs Department. He earned the position of Sergeant and soon moved into the role of Lieutenant.

Funeral services for Lieutenant Nelson took place at 11 a.m. Saturday January 6th, at Hilliard First Assembly.

Please keep Eddie’s family in your thoughts during this time.

Read Lieutenant Nelson’s full obituary here.

