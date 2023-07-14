Retired NFL TE and Jaguars alum visited White Harvest Farms to learn about sustainable agriculture

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Kyle Brady, retired NFL tight end and Jaguars alum, visited White Harvest Farms to learn about sustainable agriculture and the history of Eartha White.

Brady and his Labradoodle, Mookie, were given the full VIP tour of the 10.5-acre farm. This tour included a stroll along Moncrief Creek as well as sampling the farm’s unique red okra.

During his visit, he got an up-close look at how the farm is working to supply locally-grown organic produce to food deserts in Historic Moncrief Springs.

Brady has become an ambassador for the Clara White Mission on behalf of the Jaguars Foundation. In a news release from the Clara White Mission, Brady stated that he is looking forward to helping the Mission raise awareness about sustainable agriculture and food sovereignty.

Brady is also looking to collaborate with CEO Ju’Coby Pittman to bring workshops to the farm that teach kids about nutrition.

On July 15 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., there will be a workshop on how to grow microgreens at White Harvest Farms. This will be the first workshop during their summer series which will continue through August.

A spokesperson from the farm said, “Brady and Pittman are developing ideas to collaborate on youth programs and hope to find a connection between his love for sports, farming, and Jacksonville history.”

Click here or call 904-354-4162 to learn more about the Clara White Mission.

Kyle Brady tries famous red okra

