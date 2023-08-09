Retired U.S. soldier indicted for stealing vehicle, crashing into Army facility

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Treamon Dominic Lacy, a 39-year-old retired U.S. Army staff sergeant hailing from Dublin, Georgia, has been indicted for his involvement in the July crash into Fort Stewart’s Third Infantry Division Headquarters building.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The indictment, which was announced by Jill E. Steinberg, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, charges Lacy with Damage to Government Property and Theft of Government Money, Property, or Records.

The charges laid against Lacy carry serious implications, potentially subjecting him to a maximum statutory sentence of up to 20 years in prison. In addition to incarceration, Lacy could face substantial financial penalties and be required to make restitution for the damage caused.

According to the indictment, on July 10, Lacy allegedly stole a Humvee from a motor pool at Fort Stewart and deliberately drove it into the front doors of the U.S. Army’s Third Infantry Division Headquarters, resulting in significant damage to the building.

Notably, Lacy had legitimate access to Fort Stewart due to his status as a retired U.S. Army staff sergeant.

It’s essential to emphasize that criminal indictments only contain charges, and individuals accused are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The investigation into the incident is being conducted by the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division. The case will be prosecuted on behalf of the United States by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Z. Spitulnik.

The circumstances surrounding this incident have prompted discussions about the potential vulnerabilities within military installations and the importance of maintaining robust security protocols to prevent unauthorized access and potential acts of vandalism or sabotage.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.