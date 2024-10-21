Reward increased for information leading to arrest of man who stole golf cart and trailer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla, — There’s an enhanced reward for information leading to the arrest of a man who stole a trailer and golf cart on Oct. 10.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, a man driving an older model Ford SUV entered a private lit in the early morning hours.

He attached his SUV to one of the trailers in the lot. The trailer was chained to several others, which he damaged as he tried to leave: the trailers struck one another as he drove back and forth.

According to JSO, the suspect was eventually able to break loose the single trailer with a golf cart and left the area.

First Coast Crime Stoppers has advised that the reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect in this case has been enhanced to $5,000.

If you know anything, contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and be eligible for the enhanced reward, call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

