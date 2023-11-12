‘Rezoovenation:’ Jacksonville zoo gets $1 million dollar donation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens joyously announced their $1 million donation from CSX as part of their “Rezoovenation.”

This contribution will support the construction of a new CSX Bicentennial Train Station at the entrance of the Zoo, symbolizing their ongoing commitment to fostering a vibrant, sustainable and environmentally conscious community, coinciding with the 200th anniversary of the railroad.

“Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens brings so much life and culture to our local community. We are looking forward to helping them create a lasting legacy in our hometown,” said Joe Hinrichs, president and CEO at CSX. “As we begin to plan celebrations for our own 200th anniversary in 2027, this donation represents our ongoing commitment to fostering a vibrant, sustainable, and environmentally conscious community. The new train station will not only enhance the visitor experience but also create a lasting connection between our company and the wonderful residents of Jacksonville.”

