Ribault High School embarks on transformation journey

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ribault High School commences its much-anticipated transformation on Wednesday.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The community, Superintendent Kriznar, and Board Member Darryl Willie came together to witness the initial stages of the demolition, marking a milestone in the ongoing effort to revitalize the school.

The start of this project is a testament to the community’s support for the half-penny sales tax, emphasizing that it’s not just about constructing schools; it’s about building futures.

For more information, you can visit their website HERE.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.