Ribbon-cutting ceremony announced for New Centuries exhibit at Camp Chowenwaw County Park Nov. 8

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Residents and history enthusiasts are invited to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Centuries Exhibit on Wednesday, November 8. The event will be hosted by Commissioners and Clay County Parks and Recreation, commencing at 2:00 p.m.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The ceremony will take place at Camp Chowenwaw County Park, located at 1517 Ball Road.

The Centuries Exhibit marks a significant addition to the educational resources available at Camp Chowenwaw Park. This newly remodeled facility will serve as a gateway to the rich history of the Girl Scouts at Camp Chowenwaw, with a historical narrative that stretches back to the 1930s. Moreover, the exhibit will highlight various historical periods of the park, shedding light on the Indigenous People who inhabited Clay County thousands of years ago.

The exhibit promises to be a treasure trove of local history, boasting a wide array of artifacts. Among these artifacts, one notable piece is a dugout canoe discovered in Clay County. Researchers believe it originates from the Late Archaic period, dating back to 3,000-1,000 BCE, providing a unique glimpse into the region’s prehistoric past.

The Centuries Exhibit is conveniently located adjacent to the Pawpaw Nature Center, which was inaugurated in 2022. Together, these two attractions offer a comprehensive educational experience for visitors of all ages, delving into both the natural and human history of the region.

Operating hours for the museum may vary, so interested visitors are encouraged to stay updated by following Clay County Parks and Recreation on social media.

Additionally, the museum is actively seeking volunteers to serve as museum docents, ensuring an enriching experience for all who visit. Those interested in volunteering can contact camp.chowenwaw@claycountygov.com for more information.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.