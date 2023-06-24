Ridgeview High School is one of only 40 high schools to receive the Rachael Ray Foundation grant

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — Ridgeview High School in Clay County is one out of only 40 schools nationwide to receive the Rachael Ray Foundation ProStart Grow Grant.

The $5,000 grants from the Rachael Ray Foundation will help Ridgeview improve its student’s ProStart experience and update its curriculum, classroom supplies, and educational opportunities for its culinary students.

