Ronald McDonald House expands meal program to help more hospital families

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ronald McDonald House Charities of Jacksonville is expanding its Meals that Heal program to support more families with kids receiving care at Wolfson Children’s Hospital.

The program already serves warm, chef-prepared dinners every night to families staying at the Ronald McDonald House.

Now, it’ll deliver up to 50 extra meals per night directly to the hospital for families identified as being at high risk for food insecurity.

Hospital social workers help identify who gets the meals, making sure they reach the families who need them most.

This expansion is made possible thanks to support from the City of Jacksonville, RMHC Global, and a grant from The Community Foundation for Northeast Florida.

Leaders say the goal is to relieve some of the stress families face during a child’s hospitalization, especially those struggling financially.

RMHCJ is now looking for more community partners to help with food donations, funding, and volunteers.

Learn how to get involved at RMHCJacksonville.org.

