Ryan Adams & the Cardinals at the Florida Theatre

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Monday June 12, The 7-time Grammy nominated artists Ryan Adams & the Cardinals will be performing at the Florida Theatre.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Ryan Adams has produced albums for esteemed musicians including Willie Nelson, Jesse Malin, Jenny Lewis and has collaborated with some of music’s most influential artists such as Weezer, Fall Out Boy, America and more.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Adams is widely known for international performances and impressive songwriting.

He has been praised by many music icons including Noel Gallagher, Taylor Swift and the legend Elton John, who described him as the “fabulous one.”

Best known for his hits “Lucky Now”, “When The Stars Go Blue”, “To Be Without You” and his cover of Oasis’ hit song “Wonderwall,” be sure not to miss out!

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.