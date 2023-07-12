“Safe to say everyone is having a blast:” Fire rescue hosts Junior Lifeguard program

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — The St. Johns County Junior Lifeguard program is now open to individuals 9-16 years old.

The St. Johns County staffs the program with certified Open Water Lifeguards who focus on providing water safety education in a fun environment.

The program values “building teamwork, physical conditioning, and respect for each other and the environment,” said the SJC program.

For more information about the Junior Lifeguard program, click here.

“The 2023 St. Johns County Junior Lifeguard program has been full of adventures this summer and it is safe to say everyone is having a blast!” said the St. Johns County Fire Rescue in a Facebook post.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 15 Junior Lifeguard

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.