Sailors and families reunited at Naval Station Mayport Thanksgiving dinner

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For many of Florida’s active military, Thanksgiving is bittersweet, with time spent away from family. But some of our local sailors got a little closer to home for the holiday, as Naval Station Mayport held its annual Thanksgiving dinner for veterans, active duty members and their families.

“I was just thinking about how good the food was going to be once I got in here,” says Wayne Hagler, a Navy veteran who’s been coming to the Thanksgiving dinner for the last 13 years.

From turkey, mashed potatoes and stuffing, dinner rolls, mac and cheese and more, the dinner filled plates, stomachs and hearts of family and friends who might have otherwise been apart.

“The base is always welcoming, the galley’s always good and we just enjoy it here,” Hagler says.

Mayport officials say more than 400 sailors and their families were fed at the base’s award-winning Oasis Galley.

But for the sailors spending the day far away from home, the dinner was a salute to their service.

“Someone always needs to stand watch going forward, and we thank them, especially on this day,” says Captain Brian Binder of Naval Station Mayport.

Mayport officials tell Action News Jax many of its sailors are still deployed today. But it was a hopeful holiday for families reunited, spent between food and gratitude.

“Oh it means everything,” Hagler says, “it means everything to be with family and friends on the holidays.”

For the sailors who couldn’t come home, it was a day of thanks from afar.

“We love you all, we thank you, and we can’t wait for you to come back home,” Binder says.

