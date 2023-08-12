Saint Augustine Amphitheatre welcomes rock icons Foreigner on their farewell tour March 2024

The St. Augustine Amphitheatre is delighted to host Foreigner at The Amp on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

Tickets will be available for purchase starting this Friday, August 11, at 10:00 a.m. They can be obtained online at Ticketmaster.com or directly at the venue’s Box Office.

With an impressive track record of 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, Foreigner has earned widespread acclaim as one of the most renowned rock acts globally. Their powerful musical arsenal continues to drive sold-out tours and album sales, which have now exceeded 80 million.

The band is responsible for crafting some of the most enduring anthems in the history of rock and roll. Classics like “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Urgent,” “Head Games,” “Say You Will,” “Dirty White Boy,” “Long, Long Way From Home,” and the global chart-topper “I Want To Know What Love Is” are all part of Foreigner’s remarkable repertoire. Even after more than 40 years in the industry, Foreigner continues to make waves on the charts with substantial airplay and consistent Billboard Top 200 album success. Their hits amass over 15 million audio and video streams per week.

In the realm of chart performance, FOREIGNER boasts more Top 10 songs than Journey and a tally comparable to Fleetwood Mac. This is evidenced by their strong presence across all categories in Billboard’s “Greatest of All Time” listing. The band’s weekly catalog sales have at times surpassed those of esteemed names like Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, the Rolling Stones, the Who, Def Leppard, Van Halen, Aerosmith, and many other Classic Rock contemporaries (Source: Nielsen SoundScan).

Recently, Business Insider spotlighted Foreigner’s catalog sales, ranking them in the Top 40 among the Best Selling Music Artists of All Time.

Event Details:

Venue: The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Date: Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Time: 7:00 pm (Doors open at 5:30 pm)

Ticket Price: $35.00 – $124.50

Tickets On Sale: Friday, August 11, 10:00 a.m.

For additional event information and ticket purchasing options, visit their website HERE.

TIP : To avoid ticket fees, consider purchasing tickets in person at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Box Office. The Box Office is now operational on Thursdays and Fridays from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., as well as Saturdays from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm. Please note that the Box Office exclusively accepts credit and debit card payments.

