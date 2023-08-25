Sales tax holiday for emergency preparedness supplies starts Saturday

Jacksonville, Fl — You can save on hurricane prep items starting on Saturday. The Florida Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday runs for two weeks until September 8th.

You can buy items like portable generators, tarps, smoke detectors and fire extinguishers, tax free.

DEPTH: WOKV Hurricane Guide

The sales tax holiday does not apply to the rental or repair of any of the qualifying items. Additionally, the sales tax holiday does not apply to sales in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment or airport.

A full list of eligible items is available here











