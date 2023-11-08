Salvation Army is hoping to feed hundreds in Northeast Florida

NORTHEAST FLORIDA — This Thanksgiving, the salvation army is hoping to feed hundreds of hungry families in Northeast Florida.

It is all a part of the 14th annual “Miracle on the Hudson” turkey drive.

The drive is put on in part by local Hudson plane crash survivor, Casey Jones.

Their goal is to provide of 500 turkeys to families in Northeast Florida.

The Salvation Army says $60 is enough to buy two turkeys.

To consider donating you can visit their website .

