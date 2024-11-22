Salvation Army of Northeast Florida kicks off Red Kettle Campaign to raise funds for those in need

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Salvation Army of Northeast Florida kicked off its Red Kettle Campaign on Friday.

Action News Jax’s Tenikka Hughes got to ring the first bell of the season in San Marco.

The event included a performance from Douglas Anderson School of the Arts students and special appearances by Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan, Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus, and Scampi, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp mascot.

The bell ringers and red kettles have become symbols of the holiday season, and your donations can impact the lives of people in need in Northeast Florida.

The funds donated during the Red Kettle Campaign are used for everything from food, clothing, shelter, and other essential services all year round.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The Salvation Army of Northeast Florida is hoping to raise $250,000 this year and we can help them get there one donation at a time.

A lot of us don’t carry cash, but that is not a problem. You will also be able to scan a QR code displayed at the kettles that will take you to a website where you can donate with your smartphone.

So be on the lookout for the famous red kettles and the jingling bells when you’re out and about in the coming weeks.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.