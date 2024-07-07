Sample ballots for 2024 Primary now available in Duval County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You can now get a sample ballot for the 2024 Primary on August 20 in Duval County.

They’re now available at duvalelections.gov, according to Duval County Supervisor of Elections Jerry Holland.

To see your ballot, select “My Voter Status” and enter your name and birthday.

You can also learn more about the upcoming elections, request a vote-by-mail ballot, and update your registration information.

Additionally, you can find out where to vote on Election Day.

