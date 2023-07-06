San Marco Library will not be open today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Due to facility issues, San Marco Branch Library did not open at 10 a.m. today.

For other locations, visit jaxpubliclibrary.org/locations.

The digital library is available 24/7 at jaxpubliclibrary.org/digital-library.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Powerball: Florida store sells $1 million second-tier prize in Wednesday’s drawing

Read: Licenses for undocumented immigrants from these states are no longer valid in Florida, DeSantis says

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.