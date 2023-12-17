Santa Claus and his elves delivering the love of an adopted pet this holiday season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — PetcoLove has joined the Jacksonville Humane Society for the merriest adoption event of the holiday season.

Come out for the Mega Merry Free Adoption Weekend on December 17 and bring home the love of an adopted pet.

There are over 300 amazing dogs, cats, puppies and kittens to choose from.

The Mega Merry Adoption Weekend will take place across 96 Petco pet care centers and 76 shelters in Texas, Florida, and Georgia.

This year, they are aiming to find homes for over 7,200 shelter pets. Every single adoption fee will be waived and adopted pets will be spayed, neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated.

For rescuers specifically Jacksonville new owners will get their new best friend personally delivered by Santa Claus himself and his elves on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

