SCAM ALERT: City of St. Augustine warns residents of permit payment scam

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Residents of St. Augustine have been targeted by a scam involving fake letters demanding payment for unpaid permits.

These letters, which falsely claim to be from the City or an official department, are not legitimate. The City of St. Augustine has confirmed that it will never request payment for permits or fees via wire transfer.

The scam letters may appear official, but residents are advised to be cautious if they notice demands for immediate payment or unfamiliar contact information. Such signs are indicative of a potential scam.

Residents are urged not to send money or personal information if they receive one of these letters. Instead, they should contact the City directly using verified contact information to confirm the status of any permits.

If the email address does not end with citystaug.com, it is likely a scam. Residents who suspect they have been victims of this scam are encouraged to contact the St. Augustine Police Department.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]