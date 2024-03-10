Scenic Jacksonville welcomes 2024 Officers and new board members

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Scenic Jacksonville is thrilled to introduce its new officers and board members for the 2024 term, marking a large step forward for the organization’s mission to enhance the scenic character of Jacksonville.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Leading the board for a second term as President is Michael Kirwan, alongside a dedicated team of officers: Bill Hoff Jr. as Vice President, Laura D’Alisera as Secretary, Tom Larson as Treasurer, and Jim Overton as Vice President. Susan Caven continues her role as an ex-officio member.

Joining the board are three esteemed professionals: Wiatt Bowers, Melissa Schmitt, and Rebecca Billy Zeits. Each brings a wealth of experience and a commitment to furthering Scenic Jacksonville’s goals.

Wiatt Bowers, an urban planner with nearly 30 years of experience, expressed his passion for improving Jacksonville’s natural and built environments.

“Scenic Jacksonville’s advocacy for design excellence meshes with my enthusiasm for enhancing public spaces and urban design,” said Bowers.

Melissa Schmitt, a Certified Financial PlannerTM, emphasized the importance of community collaboration in creating a beautiful river city.

“Partnering with Scenic Jacksonville is an opportunity to be a part of this shared vision: creating a place we’re proud to call home,” said Schmitt.

Billy Zeits, a senior project manager at Corner Lot Development, highlighted the alignment between his career and Scenic Jacksonville’s mission.

“The work of Scenic Jacksonville to advocate for responsible development, with the improvement of the public spaces is in line with the work that I have done over my career,” said Zeits.

“We are very fortunate to have such talented community leaders joining Scenic Jacksonville’s Board,” said President Michael Kirwan. “These new directors bring energy and enthusiasm to our already active and passionate board and will help us continue our mission of preserving, protecting, and enhancing the scenic character of our city.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

About Scenic Jacksonville

Scenic Jacksonville, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, non-partisan advocacy organization dedicated to preserving, protecting, and enhancing the scenic character and beauty of Jacksonville, Florida. With a focus on initiatives such as tree canopy preservation, responsible signage control, undergrounding utilities, and historic preservation, Scenic Jacksonville believes in the power of community for constructive change.

The organization is a founding member of both the Riverfront Parks Now Coalition and the Jacksonville Climate Coalition.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.