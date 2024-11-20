School Board of Clay County considering attendance boundaries revisions

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The School Board of Clay County is holding a meeting on Wednesday to discuss possible revisions to the attendance boundaries of certain schools.

According to a news release, revisions are needed to more effectively utilize facilities and services to address the developments planned and currently happening at the Lake Asbury and Oakleaf Junior High School boundaries.

Revisions are being considered for Oakleaf, Lake Asbury, and Wilkinson Junior High Schools.

They would also impact the attendance boundaries/school assignments of 2025-26 sixth graders (rising fifth graders) within the boundaries of the junior high schools.

The impacted elementary schools are listed below:

Oakleaf Junior High

Discovery Oaks Elementary



Oakleaf Village Elementary



Plantation Oaks Elementary

Lake Asbury Junior High

Coppergate Elementary



Doctors Inlet Elementary



Lake Asbury Elementary



Middleburg Elementary



Rideout Elementary



Shadowlawn Elementary

Wilkinson Junior High

Tynes Elementary

A public information session is being held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday night at Oakleaf Junior High School.

