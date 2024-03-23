School buses donated for Jacksonville police training

Jacksonville, Fla. — Durham School Services (DSS), a contractor for Duval County Public Schools, donated two school buses to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office this week.

JSO will use the buses for training exercises.

They were donated as part of the company’s community outreach program.

“I have one of the most phenomenal teams. It makes me proud to say I am part of this kindhearted team whose generosity knows no bounds,” DSS General Manager Ed Pearl said in a news release. “We know that these bus donations serve a significant purpose for the Sheriff’s Office and contribute to improving the community’s safety while also supporting our Company’s sustainability efforts. It was our pleasure to give them a second home and purpose in life.”

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Glynn County offers database of special needs residents for first responders

Lt. Edward Rogers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said, “The buses offer a great deal of assistance in training our teams in various assault and rescue training. We are grateful for this partnership with Durham School Services and can’t thank them enough for the donation of these two extremely vital training assets that will allow us to further advance and develop our safety tactics and experience.”

DSS said that it donated retired, non-electric buses as it transitions to alternative fuel-powered and zero-emission buses.

It plans to deploy electric school buses in Jacksonville later this year, using money awarded from the 2023 U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Clean School Bus Grant Program.

Durham School Services has been running buses in Jacksonville since 2009, primarily serving the Southside of the city.

In August, it will expand to Arlington and the beaches, with a total of 390 routes.

Read: CHEERS Act would give tax breaks to businesses using draft beer systems

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.