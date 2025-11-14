Score a free pet before the Jaguars game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville’s Animal Care and Protective Services (ACPS) will host a tailgate event on Sunday, November 16, before the Jaguars game against the Los Angeles Chargers at EverBank Stadium.

The tailgate, featuring the ACPS Rover mobile adoption bus, will take place between Lots M and N starting at 10 a.m.

Adoption fees will be waived during the event as part of ACPS’s ‘Clear the Cages’ initiative, which aims to find homes for 450 dogs in November.

ACPS has already successfully matched 160 dogs with foster and adoptive homes this month. The agency is eager to increase this number.

The shelter will be open regular hours from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday.

