Scratch-off ticket worth $5 million sold in Ponte Vedra Beach

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announced Tuesday that the $5 million top prize in one of its scratch-off games was claimed by a man in Ponte Vedra Beach.

66-year-old Robert Davenport bought the $5,000,000 TRIPLE MATCH Scratch-Off game ticket for $20 at the Shell gas station on Corridor Road.

The retailer received $10,000 for making the winning sale.

Davenport chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump-sum payment of $3,319,810.

Not everyone will win the $5 million dollar grand prize, but the chance of winning something in the game is 1-in-2.85, according to officials.

See the winning ticket below:

$5 million winning ticket, sold in Ponte Vedra Beach

