Search underway for drivers in deadly NW Jacksonville hit-and-run

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for two drivers involved in a deadly hit and run on the city’s northwest side.

A woman in her mid-60s was struck by an SUV and a car around 11:00 pm Wednesday on Avenue B near Edgewood. The woman, who was not publicly identified, died on scene.

The vehicles are described as a dark colored SUV and a white Chevrolet sedan, possibly an Aveo. Both vehicles fled the scene westbound on Egewood Ave.

This is the 160th traffic fatality in Duval County this year, according to JSO.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is urge to call JSO at 630-0500 or contact Crimestoppers at 866-845-TIPS.



