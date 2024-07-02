Seasonally hot with mainly inland showers and storms locally, Hurricane Beryl moving towards Jamaica

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather team is tracking scattered, mainly inland showers and storms Tuesday evening as Hurricane Beryl continues to move across the Caribbean.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Locally, where storms occur this evening, expect rain with rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Wednesday through Independence Day will be seasonally hot with a few mostly inland afternoon/early evening storms. Highs are expected to be 90 to 95 degrees. By 9 p.m., storms look to be ending for the I-95 corridor to the beaches but may linger west of Highway 301.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

It looks to be even hotter Friday into Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 90s as storms become more isolated.

Powerful Hurricane Beryl is cutting West/Northwest across the Caribbean but with no local impacts. Beryl will move near or across Jamaica Wednesday and across the Yucatan Peninsula Friday then the Southwest Gulf of Mexico.

RIGHT NOW: Partly sunny with a few inland heavy showers & storms.

THE TROPICS: (1) Hurricane Beryl will continue to move across the Caribbean this week… near Jamaica by Wed… Yucatan by Fri. then into the SW Gulf of Mexico – no local impacts. (2) A tropical wave over the Central Atlantic may gradually develop while moving W/NW but long-term conditions do not look favorable for much further development.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Scattered mainly inland evening showers/storms… partly cloudy. Low: 76

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. High: 91

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: An inland evening shower/storm… partly cloudy. Low: 76

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Partly sunny with a few inland afternoon/evening t’storms. High: 95

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated inland storm in the afternoon. High: 94

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SATURDAY: Partly sunny & hot with isolated afternoon storms. High: 97

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon storms. High: 96

MONDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon & t’storms. High: 95

TUESDAY: Partly sunny/hot with scattered afternoon showers & storms. High: 93

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.