The second annual lightning of the Main Street Bridge launches Thursday to celebrate Juneteenth

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Northside Coalition of Jacksonville will light up the Main Street Bridge in red, black, and green on June 19, 2025, to commemorate Juneteenth, celebrating the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States.

The event will start at 7:45 PM at Friendship Fountain.

It will feature food, music, and voter registration assistance for returning citizens who were incarcerated so they can regain their right to vote.

The bridge lighting will begin at 9 PM and last for 19 minutes, symbolizing the date in 1865 when the last enslaved individuals learned of their freedom.

“This bridge lighting is a celebration of Black culture and our ancestors,” said President Kelly Frazier of the Northside Coalition. “It’s about shining a light on our history and our unwavering spirit in the face of the ongoing struggle for equality and justice that the Black community faces.”

According to the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville, the second annual lighting event is both a celebration and a protest. The lighting of the bridge in the colors red, black, and green represents a display of solidarity and history.

Members of the community and local leaders are encouraged to attend the event to celebrate Black history and resilience.