UPDATE: Semi truck fire shuts down lanes on I-95

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE 11:30 a.m.: All lanes have been cleared.

Original story:

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported a semi caught fire early Sunday morning on I-95 South near Baymeadows, shutting down lanes for several hours.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue said the call came in around 12:37 a.m. and no injuries were reported.

The right and middle southbound lanes are still blocked. FHP is on scene.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. The semi truck remains in place.

