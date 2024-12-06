Senator Kenneth Yager arrested for hit-and-run, DUI charges in Glynn County

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Tennessee Senator Kenneth Yager was arrested in Glynn County this past Tuesday, December 3, after driving under the influence and hitting another vehicle on the road.

According to a release from the Georgia Department of Public Safety, Georgia State Troopers were notified to be on the lookout for a vehicle with a Tennessee license plate, after allegedly being involved in a hit-and-run.

Troopers were able to locate the vehicle; however, upon arrival, emergency vehicles were already on the scene tending to an individual who had tripped and fallen. The individual was then identified as Sen. Yager, the driver of the vehicle that Troopers were pursuing.

Upon speaking with Sen. Yager, a district odor of alcohol was detected on his breath. Sen. Yager then admitted to being involved in a crash earlier but was not aware that law enforcement was en route.

Sen. Yager agreed to perform a Field Sobriety Test, as well as submit to a breathalyzer, both of which he failed. He was then arrested and charged with a DUI and a Hit-and-Run charge.

