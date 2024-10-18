Senator Marco Rubio’s office hosting Mobile Office Hours in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — U.S. Senator Marco Rubio’s office will host in-person and virtual Mobile Office Hours in Putnam County on Tuesday.

It’s to help Floridians with federal casework issues in their respective local communities.

You can visit Mobile Office Hours at the Putnam County Board of County Commissioners Conference Room from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

