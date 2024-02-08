Serenata Beach Club reopens after their closure in January

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. — Serenata Beach Club announces their reopening on their Facebook page.

Action News Jax told you back in January that an email was sent to members saying they’re closed for the time being. This stems from financial issues .

In January, an internal memo was sent out to members like Kevin and Liz Stitt saying they’re temporarily closed because of financial issues.

“We’re just disappointed,” Kevin said.

The note mentions they were victims of a crime while trying to refinance the club and have been playing catchup. They said they were let down by lenders. The note goes on to say they’re also putting a halt on food and beverage services until a reorganization process can be completed.

In addition, Action News Jax found foreclosure documents connected to Serenata Beach Club in St. Johns County court records.

The club will reopen Feb. 20 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

