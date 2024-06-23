Serial burglar arrested in Jacksonville Beach after being found in backyard

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Brandon Boyd, a serial burglar, was arrested after someone saw him in a backyard, according to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department.

Officers were contacted about a suspicious person in the backyard of a condo complex on 2nd Street North on Sunday.

While investigating, officers discovered Boyd had previously been arrested for burglary to an occupied dwelling/battery, loitering prowling, and exposure of sexual organs.

According to a news release, police also learned two other incidents had been reported in the same condo complex. Boyd had entered the residences, was immediately confronted, and then left. Police think he got in using locked doors. He once also left behind a tablet which police believe didn’t belong to him.

Jacksonville Beach police believe there could be more unreported incidents in the area. You are asked to contact them with any information.

