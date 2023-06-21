Several FDOT projects around Jacksonville will lead to detours, traffic pattern changes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Beginning on Thur. evening, Jun 22, the Florida Department of Transportation will have a single lane closure on Interstate 10 westbound between Yellow Water Road and U.S. 301. The exit ramp at U.S. 301 will also have a detour heading southbound.

The construction is from FDOT’s I-10 and U.S. 301 improvements project.

Traffic wanting to take U.S. 301 southbound will be detoured onto the northbound U.S. 301 ramp where traffic control officers will be on-site to direct traffic.

The lane and ramp closures are expected to begin at 11 p.m. on Thur. through 5 a.m. on Fri., Jun. 23.

Overnight detours planned next week at I-295 south ramp to Beach Boulevard

As part of resurfacing improvements on Interstate 295 from Beach Boulevard to St. Johns Bluff Road, a closure of the Beach Boulevard exit ramp from I-295 south will take place. The ramp is scheduled to close nightly, Mon., June 26 through Wed., Jun. 28 at 9 p.m. It will reopen by 6 a.m. the following morning.

FDOT said that during the overnight closures, drivers will be detoured to exit at Town Center Parkway and will be directed to use St. Johns Bluff Road to access Beach Boulevard.

FDOT’s I-10 widening project for next week

As part of the I-10 from I-295 to I-95 widening project, detours are scheduled at interchanges within the project limits from Sun., Jun. 25 through Thur., Jun. 29. Crews will be performing bridge construction operations during this time.

I-10 west exit to U.S. 17 (Roosevelt Boulevard) closed: Sun., Jun. 25 through Thur., Jun. 29 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., drivers will be detoured to the McDuff Avenue exit and left on McDuff Avenue to connect with Roosevelt Boulevard.

Sun., Jun. 25 through Thur., Jun. 29 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., drivers will be detoured to the McDuff Avenue exit and left on McDuff Avenue to connect with Roosevelt Boulevard. I-10 east closed: Mon., Jun. 26 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., drivers will be detoured to the Lane Avenue exit, cross Lane Avenue and take the I-10 east on-ramp to reconnect with I-10.

Mon., Jun. 26 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., drivers will be detoured to the Lane Avenue exit, cross Lane Avenue and take the I-10 east on-ramp to reconnect with I-10. I-10 east exit to I-295 closed : Tues., Jun. 27 through Thur., Jun. 29 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., drivers will continue on I-10 east, take the Lane Avenue exit, turn right on Lane Avenue and turn right on Normandy Boulevard to connect with I-295.

: Tues., Jun. 27 through Thur., Jun. 29 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., drivers will continue on I-10 east, take the Lane Avenue exit, turn right on Lane Avenue and turn right on Normandy Boulevard to connect with I-295. Irene Street to I-10 west on-ramp closed: Tues., Jun. 27 through Thur., Jun. 29 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., drivers will take either Stockton Street or Irene Street to connect with Edison Avenue, turn right on Edison Avenue, turn right on Forest Street and take the ramp to I-10 west.

The I-10 widening project is expected to be completed in early 2025.

Remember to be cautious and slow down when driving in these areas.