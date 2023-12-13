Several French bull dogs reported missing in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A woman said her dog was taken right out of her front yard. After reporting the dog stolen to police, she found several other neighbors in a similar position. One thing each post had in common: they’re all missing French bulldogs.

Autumn Harrell said she hasn’t seen her 8-month-old puppy, Jaeger, since December 7.

“I got him right after my dad passed away so he’s kind of been through everything with me,” Harrell said. “So, it’s been really hard for the whole family.”

Harrell said she was picking up her French bull dog from her parent’s house after work, on the Westside. The dog got out, and that’s when—neighbors said—two men approached the dog.

“The neighbors eventually stopped us after probably about an hour of roaming the neighborhood, screaming his name, and let us know that two men in a gray Sedan picked him up,” Harrell said. “[He] said it was his dog and just drove away.”

She filed a police report, and began handing out fliers. Soon after, she learned she wasn’t the only one searching for a missing Frenchie. We found 10 different posts in several missing dog Facebook groups in Jacksonville.

Harrell is hoping someone will return her dog. She said there will be a reward with no questions asked. She also wants to warn other Frenchie owners about this possible thief.

“Anyone that has pets knows that these are our family members,” Harrell said. “They’re part of the holidays. They have Christmas presents waiting for them.”

Missing Dogs

