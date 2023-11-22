Several JSO substations will be closed for Thanksgiving

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In observance of Thanksgiving, the following JSO offices and facilities will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 23, and Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

Closures include:

· Police Memorial Building, 501 East Bay Street

· District 1 Substation, 5258-13 Norwood Avenue

· District 2 Substation, 9119 Merrill Road

· District 3 Substation, 8875 Liberty Ridge Drive, Suite 110

· District 4 Substation, 3726 Blanding Boulevard

· District 5 Substation, 1767 Kings Road

· District 6 Substation, 1680 Dunn Avenue

· All other publicly accessible buildings

The Patrol Division and the Communications Center will continue to conduct business as usual throughout the holiday weekend. Citizens may call the non-emergency number at 904-630-0500 for police service and are reminded to call 911 (TTY services available) if the situation constitutes an emergency.

Normal working hours will resume on Monday, November 27, 2023.

